Coffs Harbour feels the earth shake as 4.2 quake hits

COFFS Harbour was shaken by the biggest earthquake yet after a swarm hit the region in the past few days.

A 4.2 magnitude was reported off Coffs Harbour at 1.28pm.



Residents in South West Rocks and Wauchope are saying the quake ‘felt like a semi trailer hitting’. Cracks have appeared on some homes. pic.twitter.com/45N3mwmC5G — NSW Incident Alerts (@nswincidents) January 24, 2018



It is the biggest to have hit Australia in the past few days.

People have reached out to social media, saying they felt the shake in Sawtell, Boambee East, Toormina and Bonville.

Johno Jones The waves did seem to get a bit bigger down at diggers. Did hear a rumbling sound, I just thought it might have been a Plane...

Tina Redman-caulfield: Yep felt it in Walter street Raleigh..It shook the house and we aslo heard a rumble at the same time..

John Newth heard (rumble) & felt a tremor at Bonville. TV was shaking etc @ 1:29pm

Di Ebert Yes, boom, rumble, window rattler and house shaker.

Penelope Houghton Yes at 1:29pm in Park Beach...was in Newcastle quake so knew what it was.

Pamela Rooney Yes...felt this at Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour. Knew what it was straight away.

Jean Nentwig I thought I was imagining things, but yes...I did feel about 4 small tremors in my office at home.

Dianne Weeks Oh, Off Coffs do you mean in the sea, thats not good, quite scary.

Ian Beck Felt it at Hallidays Point, near Forster, our house moved three times.

Michela Friolo Yes, just past Taylors Arm. Shook the whole house and rattled the windows.

Warren Alford Timmsvale westof coffs shook my house felt it up stairs i have double block peers bizzare and real

Rebecca Cannon Yes Nambucca heads

DID YOU FEEL THE QUAKE? Join the conversation on our Facebook or leave a comment below.

