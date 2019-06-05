Coffee, wine and books on the menu at Ipswich cafe

ENJOY a coffee, glass of wine or get lost in the pages of a story at Ipswich's newest book cafe.

Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar in the Karalee Shopping Village will be having its grand opening on Saturday.

It was one of 15 speciality stores that opened as part of the $80 million expansion to the centre.

Owner Kerri Reynolds said the community had "embraced" her business, which had kept her 20 staff "extremely busy".

"We have been so busy and embraced by the community. We have had so much support from the local area," she said.

"Everybody wants our business to work, because there is nothing like this in the area, and that's why they have been so supportive.

"Our Sunday breakfast is very popular. It doesn't start until 8am but it goes through all day.

"We have also started our tapas menu, and on Sunday afternoons we have live music. We had a couple of boys on acoustic guitars and that went over really well with the crowd."

KEEPING BUSY: Jane Atkinson, Jayne McKenzie, Kerri Reynolds, Rachel Ling and Dymetha Martin from Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar in Karalee. The business will have its grand opening on Saturday, June 8. Ashleigh Howarth

Manager Jane Atkinson said there were a few items on the menu which the chef was making multiple plates of.

"Our eggs benedict is really popular," she said.

"We have also started a new menu, and people are ordering lots of pancakes.

"Our breakfast is all day, but we also serve lunch, so if one person wants pancakes and another person wants a burger, they can have both."

When customers have finished eating they can wander through the book shelves which have stories from all genres, from kids books right up to young adult, cooking, health, crime and autobiographies.

The store's giftware section will also offer a range of unique items for special occasions.

Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar will host its grand opening on Saturday from 9am-noon.

They are located in the new section of the Karalee Shopping Village, near Coles.