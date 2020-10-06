Coffee shop prospers following mid-pandemic launch

IT was a risky move to open a coffee shop during a pandemic.

But, seven weeks after they embarked on a new business venture, Springfield Lakes couple Gregory and Vickey Slack are confident they made the right choice.

“It is building every week – it’s going really well, and we have had a lot of local support,” Mr Slack said.

“We have local regulars and new customers still coming in.”

The opportunity to open Coffee Guru Brookwater arose in April, as the coronavirus was just ramping up in Australia.

After four months of building, the cafe opened in August.

“A lot of customers have showed concern for us for opening during this time and they ask how we’re going,” Mr Slack said.

“They’re just happy the business is going well because they don’t want it to close down like Coffee Club did.”

It was the community’s eagerness for a coffee shop that offset the duo’s doubts of opening a business during the pandemic.

Mr Slack said the coffee enthusiasts who championed the opening of the cafe had kept their word.

“They’ve been coming in every day – some are really coming in every single day,” he said.

Though Mr Slack said the business’s popularity had steadily risen despite economic uncertainty, there had been a couple of road bumps.

“There were a few scary moments there when there was the cluster of cases at the jail and a few more at Redbank – it was close by,” Mr Slack said.

“We were wondering if it was going to get worse and go the way Melbourne has – those thoughts do go through your head.

“There was one week right in the middle of it where it got a little quieter than normal – but, apart from that, it’s been up and up.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.