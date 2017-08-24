Coffee service is the best in Ipswich

WE ASKED our readers where in Ipswich they got the best customer service, and just like the last poll, it was a new kid on the block who took the gold.

Zarraffa's at West Ipswich got the most nominations, a business that has been open less than a year opposite Bunnings on Brisbane St.

Husband and wife owners Nicole and Scott Penrose opened the business in February and have gained a loyal following, especially in the mornings with the drive-thru proving popular with people on their way to work or school.

"This win is a direct reflection of myself, Nicole and the staff here," franchisee/owner Scott Penrose said.

"The people who own the store are working here every single day. It's important for customers to see everything we do has to reflect what we're about.

"It's not hard to do, it's about taking the time to engage with customers. Knowing their name, their favourite coffee... that speaks volumes.

"We've always tried to focus on quality and customer service.

"We don't hand anything out that we wouldn't pay for ourselves. They are the two things that if you get right, then people will return, and enjoy their experience."

How you voted: