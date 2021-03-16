Coffee roaster buzzing with new alcohol infused products

IN the ultra competitive world of coffee, finding an edge is crucial to staying on top of the competition.

For Rod Mergard, the man behind the popular Dancing Bean cafe and roastery in the Ipswich CBD, he’s found just the thing.

Under the umbrella of the Coffee Roasters Collective, of which Dancing Bean is a brand, Mr Mergard has launched a new alcohol infused coffee line.

Coffee Roasters Collective owner Rob Mergard with a packet of Old Sea Dog.



Infused with Australian rum and American whiskey, Mr Mergard is predicting his Old Sea Dog range will be a hit.

“Flavoured coffee has always been a thing,” he said.

“Back in the day people did vanilla flavoured but there’s not anything really grown-up in that field.

“It’s not new in the sense people have been dabbling in it in America for a while but I haven’t heard anybody who has gone really hard with it.

“It’s always been a bit of a novelty thing.

“We know if the green beans, which are the beans before they’re roasted, are kept in an environment that isn’t ideal it’s really detrimental for them and they’ll pick up the favour of the environment that they’re in.

“That opened my eyes to just how there’s actual potential for them to pick up positive flavours, not just negative flavours.”



Dancing Bean supplies coffee beans to businesses across south east Queensland with customers in Darwin and Sydney.

Its products are sold online around Australia.

Mr Mergard established the Dancing Bean business in Brisbane in 1999 and moved to Ipswich in 2016 to set up in the laneway behind Heisenberg Haus.

He is the owner of the Coffee Roasters Collective, of which the Dancing Bean roastery now falls under, which combines about 50 years of experience in the industry.

The collective been established to allow aspiring coffee roasters to experiment and set up their own brand without having to spend huge sums on equipment.

The Dancing Bean roastery produces about 700kg of beans a week.

“We started the cafe but basically have released that to one of our staff members and she runs it as a separate business and she is now our biggest customer,” he said.

“We supply her.

“It is a very competitive industry.

“Our wholesale price is only $2 a kilo more than it was 15 years ago.

“That means we’ve got to do creative things other people aren’t. This is just one idea. There’s other stuff on the way as well.

“I just saw Ipswich as a golden opportunity. I don’t like being like everybody else.”



Old Sea Dog is named in honour of Mr Mergard’s uncle Eric ‘Kanga’ Kennedy, who was a key backer of the business in its early days and described as the “funniest person I’ve ever met in my life”.

The term comes from a punchline of one of the keen fisherman’s regular stories.

“Essentially we store the beans in an environment where they can pick up the flavours,” Mr Mergard said.

“They’re not dipped in alcohol.

“They do pick up the flavours and if you keep them in that environment for long enough it does infuse in the beans so when we roast the beans it retains the flavour.

“It’s not a Monday to Friday wake me up coffee. It’s more of a dessert style. (We’re looking at selling) to hotels and motels for in-room service.

“We’re going to put it into a capsule so you can put it into your coffee machine. Restaurants can offer a dessert style coffee.

“Affogato - coffee over ice cream - is off the scale and you can make espresso martinis.

“It’s quite versatile for the boutique night time restaurant and hotel market and just mums and dads who want to add something different in the pantry.”

Mr Mergard said his business was “hit hard” by COVID-19 last year but it was supported through the pandemic by government assistance.

“By the end of last year we were having some record days,” he said.

“There is a real appetite for locals looking after locals.

“So we’ve picked up accounts from some of those big coffee companies because they couldn’t service at a time when people really needed to be serviced.



