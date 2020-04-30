Coffee roaster benefits from support local campaign

Australia’s hospitality industry has been given a much need cash flow injection from supportive Australians, with thousands of dollars worth of credit being shared through the Save Hospitality movement.

The joint initiative between hospitality service providers SilverChef and inKind provides a simple way for Australians to support their favourite restaurants and cafes, without having to leave their homes.

Ipswich coffee roaster The Dancing Bean has signed up to the Save Hospitality platform and is asking locals to pay it forward by buying a small amount of credit, which they hope will allow them to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner of The Dancing Bean Rob Mergard said the campaign was a really important one for the hospitality industry.

“We’ve been operating for 21 years now and we started business in 1998,” he said.

“The pandemic has been well and truly catastrophic and lets just say we well and truly qualify for government assistance.

“We do a lot of work with SilverChef and they fund a lot of the equipment we have so they let us know about the Save Hospitality campaign.

“What we have seen is that there was a real spike in online sales.

“Through the campaign it is just another way for us to let people know that we are here and open and really in need of support.”

SilverChef representative Jeremy Mangan said the initiative would help keep businesses open.

“Understanding how communities feel about their local, we just thought if we could help to bring the two together there was potential for a positive outcome for all involved,” he said.

“Since launching Save Hospitality just over one month ago, we’ve seen close to 500 businesses from across the country sign up to the program.

“Through the generosity of Australians, more than $50,000 worth of credit has already been pre-purchased, which is the equivalent of 12,531 coffees.”

Mr Mangan said the platform was now the biggest of its kind in the world.