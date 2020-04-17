Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

One of Ipswich’s favourite coffee shops has narrowly missed being hit by a coronavirus scare.

The owners of Ellen and Rod cafe posted the news to Facebook early in the week to break the news about the cafe’s temporary closure.

The cafe owners had posted that one of them had taken a coronavirus test and was awaiting the results.

“Due to myself being tested for coronavirus, still awaiting results, the cafe will be closed until further notice,” the post read.

“While it’s not compulsory to close at this stage, it is important to put the health of my staff and customers first.”

Yesterday, the cafe announced on Facebook the test had returned negative for coronavirus, with the cafe scheduled to reopen this Sunday.

“Great news for our customers, and me, my results have come back negative for coronavirus,” the post read.

The cafe is owned by married couple Jolie Beckett and Pete Tate, who opened the business in 2017.

The cafe was called Smith Cafe before being renamed Ellen and Rod after its location at Ellenborough and Roderick streets.

The cafe has been strictly takeaway only in a bid to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear which of the two owners undertook a coronavirus test.