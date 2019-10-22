Menu
Cody Simpson on The Project.
Music

Cody Simpson opens up about Miley

22nd Oct 2019 7:03 PM

Aussie singer Cody Simpson has defended his girlfriend Miley Cyrus after criticism over a controversial Instagram post.

Simpson, who was revealed this week as the winner of the hit show The Masked Singer, told The Project that Cyrus was "wonderful".

It comes after Cyrus caused controversy for appearing to criticise estranged husband Liam Hemsworth on Instagram, saying she "thought she had to be gay" because she thought "all guys were evil".

"You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know?" she wrote.

Following a backlash from the LGBTI community, Cyrus today issued a follow-up statement, declaring that it has "always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am part of."

Of the controversy, Simpson said he thought "people took that (Miley's comment) the wrong way I think".

Cody Simpson on The Project.
Simpson started dating Cyrus earlier this month following her split from Hemsworth in August, and her fling with Kaitlynn Carter, which ended in September.

He has known her for years and confirmed stories that he'd had a crush on the star since he was a kid and she was a child star.

"I always had an affinity for her," he said.

"I've always had a crush on her, I told her that … it worked," he joked.

Simpson said his mum had also given Cyrus the tick of approval.

"Yeah, she loves her," he said.

