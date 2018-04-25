Code rivalry put hold

NRL PATHWAY: Ipswich touch football players Jake Notley, Jake Hooper and Tayla Rosin (pictured with Ali Brigginshaw, second from left) will have an opportunity to play to a nationally televised audience through the NRL Touch Premiership.

TWO football codes who on face value should be fighting against each other have joined forces for mutual benefit.

Touch Football Australia and the NRL last week announced an 'NRL Touch Premiership' will act as a curtain raiser to NRL matches beginning on May 18.

Male and female touch football players who currently play in elite-level domestic and international competitions, will be selected for teams that will align with six NRL clubs.

Two 30-minute games - a men's game and a women's game - will be played ahead of the main NRL event for seven rounds in total. The games will be broadcast nationally through a mix of live and delayed broadcasts.

Ipswich Jillaroos star Ali Brigginshaw has a shared love for both codes.

She believes the NRL/TFA partnership can be a great step forward in boosting the profile of touch football in Australia.

"Someone could play touch for their country and you wouldn't know who they are," Brigginshaw said.

"They could be the best player in Australia, and they're not known. This will give them publicity.

"Rugby league isn't for everyone. But it's very similar (to touch football).

"Now those people with such great talents can also represent teams like the Broncos and Titans.

"And now there's a pathway to transition from touch to rugby league. The likes of Benji Marshall and Scotty Prince - they started in touch and transitioned. You've always got those options because of the similarities (between the codes)."

Brigginshaw uses touch football as a way to maintain fitness and keep her skills sharp during the off-season.

"A lot of us have come from touch football," she said.

"It's kind of sad, that we leave and they have to find new talent. But now you can do both - they're not losing people to either game.

"We can play league, then go back to touch, then back to league - we can play through the whole year.

"I find I'm always playing good league when I'm playing good touch. It keeps you on your toes and your skills up to standard.

Brigginshaw's bulky rugby league schedule makes it unlikely she will get a chance to participate in the inaugural touch football competition.

"Because we're on a Jillaroos contract, my understanding is we wouldn't be allowed," she said. "Which is a shame, because I would love to."