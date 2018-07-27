Top suburbs revealed for mainstream and flashy cars

THEY say you can't judge a book by its cover but you can judge a suburb by the cars parked in its driveways.

The Courier Mail has gained exclusive access to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures that show which car brands are most popular in the main hubs of southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

It seems Brisbane buyers go for the sensible choice while Gold Coast buyers like to flash the cash.

In Brisbane, the well-heeled, leafy suburbs of Ascot, Hawthorne and New Farm had plenty of luxury cars parked in driveways but you are more likely to see residents driving sensible Toyotas and semi-premium Mazdas and Volkswagens. Perhaps a million-dollar house is all you need to claim bragging rights.

Residents of the western Brisbane suburb of Brookfield have a penchant for luxury cars with more Audis, BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, Porsches and Volvos parked in the driveway than anywhere else in the city. While luxury cars dominate certain areas, mainstream vehicles are evenly spread around the city.

Family favourite: Luxury car makers are dominating well-off neighbourhoods.

David Chalke, principal of The Strategy Planning Group, a market research firm that monitors consumer trends, says people tend to buy a vehicle that fits in with their suburb.

"People tend to aggregate in communities with people like themselves and a car purchase is the ultimate demonstration to the outside world of who you are," Mr Chalke said.

"Eighty per cent of people don't want to stand out from the crowd."

In the southwest, Ipswich is the epicentre for the Ford and Holden rivalry with the most examples roaming the streets. Australia's most popular brand - Toyota - rules the streets of Camira along with Nissan and Kia.

Volume sellers: Many Australian suburbs are still dominated by Holden and Toyota.

What has long been suspected has been confirmed - residents along the 3km stretch of sand at Surfers Paradise are living the Instagram lifestyle. Surfers and surrounding suburbs have a disproportionate number of Bentleys (37), Rolls-Royces (30), Aston Martins (26), Ferraris (22) and Lamborghinis (4), more than any other area in the state.

The only statistical area in the country to have consistently more high-end luxury was Melbourne's upper-crust Toorak.

Lap of luxury: Surfers Paradise has the second highest concentration of Bentleys in the country.

"Lamborghinis and Ferraris are the classic look-at-me cars," Mr Chalke said.