Cockpit's-eye view of career in the sky

FLYING HIGH: Alexa Murrin from St Marys College had the opportunity to fly a super hornet in a simulator which was brought to the school from RAAF Amberley. Cordell Richardson

FLYING high in the sky working as a pilot is a dream Alexa Murrin has had for a number of years.

The Year 10 student from St Mary's College has set her sights on joining the Royal Australian Air Force after graduating high school.

"Ideally I would like to be a pilot, that's my ideal job," she said.

"This is something I've been thinking about for the past two or three years."

Alexa and her classmates had the opportunity to experience what it's like to be in the cockpit of a super hornet, and in an air traffic control centre, in a state-of- the-art simulator at the school on Monday.

Royal Australian Air Force aviation motivation program leader, Sergeant Bradley Postle, takes the simulator to schools across the country to give students a glimpse into Defence Force life.

"We've come to St Mary's to try and showcase the officer aviation roles in the Air Force," he said.

"Primarily though, it is a motivational activity designed to encourage people to consider pilots, mission air crew and mission control, as possible careers as they exit school.

"In this main simulator there are two super hornet cockpits so the kids get to jump in and have a fly around, maybe do some air show routines, barrel rolls, possibly even a combat routine, so things that are part of a normal, daily job routine for each of those roles."

Sgt Postle said while the simulator was available for all students, there was an extra focus on motivating girls to join the Air Force.

"We would like to encourage as many females as possible to find out what roles are available for them in the Air Force," he said.