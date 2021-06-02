Cocaine Cassie’s cryptic Instagram post

The convicted drug smuggler, who previously teased she had big news coming, has hinted at her return to Australia after four years in Colombia.

Cassandra Sainsbury has dropped the biggest hint yet that she is returning to Australia after revealing to her Instagram followers that she has big news coming.

Sainsbury, who was nicknamed "Cocaine Cassie" after being busted trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Colombia in 2017, shared a photo of her holding her Australian passport with what looked like a ticket inside.

The 25-year-old didn't caption the photo, instead adding a smiley face sun emoji.

In April, Sainsbury revealed she planned to return to South Australia "really soon" and "sooner rather than later".

"I'm looking forward to the weather, the beaches … I guess the food as well. Everything," she explained in response to a follower's question.

Sainsbury posted this cryptic photo to her Instagram story on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram/@cassieleigh_p_t.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in jail in 2017 for her attempted drug smuggling, however, was released early in April 2020 last year due to overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sainsbury has claimed she was "forced" to smuggle drugs by a mystery international drugs syndicate which threatened to harm her and her family if she did not comply.

After her release from jail last year she told 60 Minutes she had been sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old drug dealer named "Angelo" in the days before she was arrested.

Sainsbury has never been able to provide evidence for her claims and has said she has forgotten the password to her phone, which contains material to support her allegations.

Sainsbury hinted in April she would be returning to South Australia soon.

During her drug smuggling trial she was supported by fiance Scott Broadbridge, however the pair later split, with Sainsbury saying at the time it was the "best thing for his future".

While serving her jail sentence Sainsbury became engaged Venezuelan woman Joli Pico, 29. The couple have since broken up, with Sainsbury telling an Australia radio show they had simply grown apart.

"Unfortunately things with Joli didn't last," she told Stav, Abby and Matt.

"Basically, I came out of prison and she became a different person, and she got with somebody else inside as well.

Sainsbury with ex-fiancee Venezuelan woman Joli Pico. Picture: Channel 9.

"It was difficult, I didn't know if it was going to work until at least one of us was on the outside."

Since being released from jail Sainsbury has been making the most of her freedom, posting frequently on Instagram where she revealed her weight loss and new look.

The former personal trainer also started an OnlyFans account back in February.

Sainsbury charged a monthly fee of $39.99 to check out her racy photos on the adult subscription site, teasing the new venture on her Instagram.

References to OnlyFans have now been removed from Sainsbury's Instagram account, with her bio stating she is a personal trainer and English teacher.

She was arrested in 2017 for trying to smuggle cocaine out of Colombia. Picture: AAP/Facebook.