Cocaine Cassie’s secret jail romance

AUSTRALIAN drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has revealed she is seeing a mystery partner at the women's prison where she is serving a six-year sentence, as she gives a glimpse into life in jail.

The 23-year-old, who attempted to smuggle almost 6kg of cocaine out of Colombia's Bogota airport in April last year, alluded to a possible same-sex romance with someone at the El Buen Pastor jail in Bogota, according to New Idea.

"It's something that's just starting," Sainsbury reportedly told the publication, which claims she went silent when asked if it was with a male or female.

The former personal trainer from Adelaide revealed in April she ended things with her fiance Scott Broadbridge at the beginning of the year.

She told the Kyle and Jackie O Show their relationship was "doomed" the moment she was sentenced.

"For quite some time things weren't good between us. From the moment I got in here the relationship was doomed," she told the radio hosts in April.

"With time I needed to start thinking about myself and what I needed for myself and my future.

"I broke up with Scott because I thought it was the best thing for me, and the best thing for his future as well."

She confirmed with New Idea she had not spoken to him since.

The magazine quoted Sainsbury's mother, Lisa Evans, saying she would be supportive if her daughter was in a same-sex relationship.

"It wouldn't bother me. I'm open-minded," she reportedly said.

"Love is love and as long as Cassie's happy, that's all I care about.

"I'd love for her to settle down and have a family.

"I have four grandchildren with my other daughter and I'd love to add to the little brood with Cassie's."

Cassie in a social media photo before she was arrested in Colombia.

In the magazine interview, Sainsbury gives a glimpse inside her life behind bars, revealing she was the star of a beauty pageant where she had her hair and makeup done.

"There's a day called 'Day of the Mercedes' and basically the prison celebrates being in prison," she told the magazine.

"We were given the theme of the '80s and they wanted me to be Madonna.

"They brought in a dress from outside and they brought in hair and makeup stylists.

"I have a friend called Gina, the other one is Margary and the other one is Stella. I think Gina is in prison for selling drugs," Sainsbury added.

"I've met a lot of people that are here for murdering several people or terrorist attacks. Basically, I keep my distance from them."

Cassie’s mother Linda Evans and sister Khala Sainsbury leaving El Buen Pastor prison after a visit. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

Sainsbury was arrested in April 2017 when authorities found 5.8kg of cocaine hidden in 18 sets of headphones, which she initially claimed had been bought as gifts.

During a 60 Minutes interview aired last year, Sainsbury claimed she was offered a courier job transporting documents for $10,000.

She said she was told to go to Colombia and was met by a man named 'Angelo', who she claims threatened to kill her mum, sister and fiance via WhatsApp messages if she did not transport his drugs.

An emotional Cassie defended herself in an explosive 60 Minutes interview last year. Picture: Channel 9.

Sainsbury could be released in 2020 with good behaviour if early release is approved by a Colombian judge.

"I know what everyone thinks of me. That I'm a drug trafficker. That I don't care about people's lives. They're wrong," she said.