Cobras spitting venom as defending champs eye back-to-back titles

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Reigning champions The Fockers are favourite to retain their Ipswich Touch Association Super 8s men’s title.

On the women’s side of the draw it is Brisbane outfit The Cobras setting the pace just one round from the semi-finals.

Local boys The Fockers made the most of their home ground advantage to lift the trophy last year and they are looking good to repeat the feat.

A team by the name of O’Doyle featuring a mix of Brisbane and Ipswich talents poses the greatest threat to their continued domination.

Having cut a swathe through the competition, the two top-of-the-table juggernauts met in a blockbuster that will go down as one of the tournament highlights.

With The Fockers recording a narrow victory in what could have been a grand final preview, they hold a psychological edge but O’Doyle is coming to get them.

Female frontrunners The Cobras have enjoyed an unparalleled run of success.

There is a logjam behind them, however, with at least four squads vying for the three remaining semi berths.

With each capable of besting their adversaries on any given occasion, the make-up of the playoffs is anyone’s guess.

Beginning on January 31, the elite series created by Ipswich club member Toni Notley to offer participants high quality games to prepare for March’s National Touch League, was scheduled to wrap up on February 28.

Due to two Friday nights being washed out, organisers have postponed the finals by a week. No rounds will be missed as a consequence of the weather. Teams contested two matches last week and will do so again on Friday to catch up the fixtures. The semis and finals kick-off the following week on March 6 from 6.30pm

Ipswich Touch Association development officer Charlie Barker said reasonable crowd had witnessed some of the world’s best in action throughout the series and she encouraged the public to turn out in numbers to the One Mile complex during the league’s decisive final two weeks.