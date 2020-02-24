Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEAN HEELS: Ipswich Super 8s competitor sprints down the sideline. Picture: Stephen Johnston
CLEAN HEELS: Ipswich Super 8s competitor sprints down the sideline. Picture: Stephen Johnston
Sport

Cobras spitting venom as defending champs eye back-to-back titles

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
24th Feb 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Reigning champions The Fockers are favourite to retain their Ipswich Touch Association Super 8s men’s title.

On the women’s side of the draw it is Brisbane outfit The Cobras setting the pace just one round from the semi-finals.

Local boys The Fockers made the most of their home ground advantage to lift the trophy last year and they are looking good to repeat the feat.

A team by the name of O’Doyle featuring a mix of Brisbane and Ipswich talents poses the greatest threat to their continued domination.

Having cut a swathe through the competition, the two top-of-the-table juggernauts met in a blockbuster that will go down as one of the tournament highlights.

With The Fockers recording a narrow victory in what could have been a grand final preview, they hold a psychological edge but O’Doyle is coming to get them.

Female frontrunners The Cobras have enjoyed an unparalleled run of success.

There is a logjam behind them, however, with at least four squads vying for the three remaining semi berths.

With each capable of besting their adversaries on any given occasion, the make-up of the playoffs is anyone’s guess.

Beginning on January 31, the elite series created by Ipswich club member Toni Notley to offer participants high quality games to prepare for March’s National Touch League, was scheduled to wrap up on February 28.

Due to two Friday nights being washed out, organisers have postponed the finals by a week. No rounds will be missed as a consequence of the weather. Teams contested two matches last week and will do so again on Friday to catch up the fixtures. The semis and finals kick-off the following week on March 6 from 6.30pm

Ipswich Touch Association development officer Charlie Barker said reasonable crowd had witnessed some of the world’s best in action throughout the series and she encouraged the public to turn out in numbers to the One Mile complex during the league’s decisive final two weeks.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

        News Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Multi-councillor divisions could allow the buck to be passed

        premium_icon Multi-councillor divisions could allow the buck to be passed

        Council News A political analyst has questioned how effective boundaries will be.

        Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        premium_icon Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        Council News The OIA started 460 investigations across the state.

        Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        premium_icon Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        News An elderly man has died in a fatal car crash on a Somerset highway.