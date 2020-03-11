Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
News

Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

Matty Holdsworth
10th Mar 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who contracted the virus on Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman had recently returned from overseas where she travelled from London through Dubai.

It brings the Sunshine Coast's total of people struck down with the virus to four.

Contact tracing is under way for the new case.

"This means we are directly contacting people who are known to those who have been in close contact with these people while they might have been infectious," a Queensland Health statement read.

Two other cases confirmed today take Queensland's tally of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state to 18.

A 46-year-old woman from Brisbane is listed in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel virus. She recently travelled to Austria and France.

More Stories

Show More
dubai london sunshine coast coronavirus sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        premium_icon Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        News Court hears offender ‘intoxicated’ when he spat at police officer

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Shopping complex planned for Jacaranda Butter Factory site

        premium_icon Shopping complex planned for Jacaranda Butter Factory site

        Council News The factory closed its doors after 100 years of operation.

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        How real estate icon Ken Boettcher helped shape Ipswich

        premium_icon How real estate icon Ken Boettcher helped shape Ipswich

        News He walked into a real estate agency in Laidley and bought all the properties that...

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Pet owner banned over ‘squalor’ house conditions

        premium_icon Pet owner banned over ‘squalor’ house conditions

        News A father of four has been fined and banned from owning pets after facing animal...