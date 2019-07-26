Menu
GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 25: Leah Neale of Australia competes in the Women's 4x200m Freestyle heats on day five of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Relay glory: Coast swimmer gets world gold

Tom Threadingham
26th Jul 2019 10:08 AM
SWIMMING: Sunshine Coast swimmer Leah Neale can lay claim to international gold after the Australian women surged to relay glory on Thursday night in South Korea.

Australian stars Ariarne Titmus (1:54.27), Madison Wilson (1:56.73), Brianna Throssell (1:55.60) and Emma McKeon (1:54.90) combined forces to dominant effect during the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju to win the women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay ahead of the USA.

They didn't just win, but posted a time of 7:41.50 to smash the previous world record of 7:42.08 which was set by the People's Republic of China a decade ago in 2009.

While USC Spartan Leah Neale wasn't part of the final, she certainly played an important role by helping Australia qualify for the race during the heats.

Her efforts there earned her the right to gold alongside her podium topping team-mates.

Wilson paid tribute to Neale and those that helped put the team in the position to chase gold.

"We have a huge squad of girls back home and in the stands tonight that push us to be world record holders," she said.

"We wouldn't be here without the other four girls that were in the finals at trials. Our coach is also very good at making sure everyone's included, fired up and supported, so we owe this to Leah (Neale) and Kiah (Melverton)."

Neale isn't the only USC Spartans swimmer to be mixing it with the world's best, with teenager Kaylee McKeown proving a solid contender.

McKeown finished fifth during the women's 100m backstroke final on Tuesday and placed equal fourth with Great Britain's Georgia Davies during the women's 50m Backstroke final on Thursday night.

