Surfers’ close encounter with whale

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Jul 2019 7:24 AM
SURFERS out for a lunchtime swim at Kirra have gotten more than they bargained for after getting up close and personal with a passing whale.

The whale passed between the first and second breaks, coming close to nearby surfers around 12.30pm on Monday.

Nigel Tod was out taking photos from a helicopter when his pilot spotted the animal just 75 metres out from land.

"It actually flicked its tail when we were about a kilometre away and going in to land, so I got the pilot to go as close as we could above," he said.

The surfer came within metres of the animal. Photo: Nigel Tod
The surfer came within metres of the animal. Photo: Nigel Tod

 

"I've seen it before in front of Casuarina Beach, they get right up close there, but I'd say it's a juvenile whale with no sense of direction.

"Every year we see them close but 25 years ago you never saw a whale at all going up the Gold Coast, the numbers have increased enormously in that time."

More whales are expected to pass along the Gold Coast in the coming months, with whale watching season running from June to November each year.

Dozens of whales are currently passing the Gold Coast. Picture: Mark Buckley Photography.
Dozens of whales are currently passing the Gold Coast. Picture: Mark Buckley Photography.

