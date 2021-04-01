Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Greater Brisbane lockdown to be lifted from midday: "Easter is good to go"
Health

Coast supermarket deep cleaned after COVID scare

Matty Holdsworth
1st Apr 2021 9:30 AM

A Sunshine Coast supermarket was deep cleaned after a person believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store, according to its store management.

The store is Mountain Creek Woolworths on Karawatha Drive.

Queensland Health is yet to confirm whether a person visited the store and the store is not listed on Queensland Health's contact tracing section of its website.

WATCH: School worker's anti-COVID rant caught on video

WATCH LIVE: Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.
A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.

 

According to a customer notice written by store manager Russell Semgreen, the person who tested positive visited the store on March 22 from 4.15-4.40pm.

"As a good retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight (Wednesday March 31)," the notice reads.

"The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores."

Anyone who had been in the store on March 22 and became unwell should contact the Queensland Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

More to come.

More Stories

coronavirus sunshine coast covid 19 sunshine coast covid restrictions mountain creek woolworths mountain creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents waiting on changes to vital interchange upgrade

        Premium Content Residents waiting on changes to vital interchange upgrade

        Politics Community consultation for the long-awaited upgrade of the Warrego Highway-Mount Crosby Road interchange closed in August

        Man rushed to hospital with knife wounds all over body

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital with knife wounds all over body

        Crime He suffered chest, shoulder, arm and leg injuries in the alleged wounding incident...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        Premium Content ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        News Brisbane lockdown uncertainty continues amid COVID cases