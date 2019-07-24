Coast researchers to start world-first concussion study

Post-doctural research fellow Dr Amanda Clacy says the study will examine the brains of concussed adolescents and follow them for a month.

AN "EXCITING" world-first study with the potential to change how adolescent concussion is managed is set to start on the Sunshine Coast.

The aim of the groundbreaking study is to create tailored recovery time frames for individuals who suffer a head knock.

A collaboration between the Sunshine Coast Mind and Neuroscience Thompson Institute and Sunshine Coast University Hospital is hoped to get under way later this year.

Post-doctural research fellow Dr Amanda Clacy said the study would look at the brains of concussed adolescents and follow them for a month.

"We want to see them within 72 hours of injury and follow their progress for a month," Dr Clacy said.

"It involves an MRI scan and runs the kids through a psyche battery test...emotion, depression, how the brain recovers.

"But also for signs of mood disturbance. It's a couple of visits over a month to map their recovery and see how it looks.

"With a bigger number we will be able to set down specific markers at different stages of recovery and then create a tailored guide of return to play guidelines."

SHUC paediatric emergency physician Dr Tanya Gray said it was the first of "hopefully many" collaborations between the emergency department and the institute.

"It will be world leading. As things stand we don't actually know what happens to an adolescent brain (when concussed),' Dr Gray said.

Dr Clacy said she was "baffled" to find out the research hadn't ever been conducted.

"Once we get the pilot study we can go for a national grant, with potential for more than 200 kids," she said.