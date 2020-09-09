Menu
Caloundra police saved a man’s life after applying an emergency tourniquet.
News

Coast police save man’s life after fall through window

lucy rutherford
9th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content

An emergency tourniquet applied by Caloundra police officers saved a man’s life after he severed an artery falling out of a hammock and through a window.

Southern Patrol Group Acting Inspector John Mahony said officers applied a police tourniquet to the man’s arm after they found him bleeding profusely on Seaview Tce at Moffat Beach.

He said Caloundra police senior constables Scott Howieson and Amanda Murphy went to the home on Sunday to investigate a noise complaint.

Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

Man armed with knives in standoff, police allege

The officers found that a highly intoxicated man had fallen out of hammock and stumbled through a window.

As a result, the man received a large cut to his upper left arm which was bleeding profusely.

“The crew have applied a police issue tourniquet which stemmed the bleeding,” Insp Mahony said.

“Recognising the seriousness of the injury the crew didn’t wait for Queensland Ambulance Service and transported the victim code two to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

“It was identified by Sunshine Coast University Hospital medical staff that the man had severed an artery and the application of the tourniquet saved the man’s life.”

Insp Mahony said hospital staff were “most complimentary” of the officers’ tactical first aid.

The man is still recovering in hospital.

