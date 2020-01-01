Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane helped a woman deliver her beautiful baby girl.
Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane helped a woman deliver her beautiful baby girl.
Health

Welcome to 2020 little one! New Year’s baby born on roadside

by Luke Mortimer
1st Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM-TO-BE has delivered her baby girl by the side of a Gold Coast motorway just five minutes from hospital in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) posted about the special moment on its Facebook page, including a photo of a beaming paramedic holding one of the first bubs of 2020.

"Some times there is just no waiting," the post read.

Gold Coast paramedic Samantha holding the baby girl born by the side of Smith Street Motorway early on New Year's Day. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Gold Coast paramedic Samantha holding the baby girl born by the side of Smith Street Motorway early on New Year's Day. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

"Gold Coast paramedics Samantha and Jane had the privilege of delivering a beautiful baby girl on the Smith Street Motorway around five minutes from Gold Coast University Hospital overnight."

The mother and her daughter were said to be "healthy and happy" after the birth about 2.15am, making for a "very happy New Year's Day", QAS wrote.

Dozens of commenters wished the mother and her baby all the best.

One excited woman said the baby would have "massive fireworks for her birthday every year".

baby birth editors picks new years day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN plagues Pauline’s NYE ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ call in show

        premium_icon NBN plagues Pauline’s NYE ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ call in show

        Politics More than 550,000 Facebook users tuned in to One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s New Year’s Eve Facebook broadcast.

        Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        premium_icon Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        Business Usually reserved for Easter time, hot cross buns are now a year-round favourite.

        76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        premium_icon 76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        Business It’s been a tumultuous year for business with some of the city’s staple employers...

        Barty Bus and Party to back our champion

        premium_icon Barty Bus and Party to back our champion

        News Ipswich definitely booked tickets on the Barty bandwagon for her local games.