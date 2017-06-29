Coast muso Ayla to play Black Bear Lodge

CALEN Le Couteur recently caught up with Sunshine Coast musician Ayla to talk about her start in music and the new EP.

C: What first got you into making music?

A: When I was little, my parents didn't have a TV until I was around five.

Then when they did finally get a TV, we only had one movie, which was The Sound of Music. I would watch it over and over again and sing along. I think that's what started my love for music, I was always interested in it. I started getting singing lessons with a friend of mine when I was about eight, then I started writing songs and took it from there. I would also perform at school events.

C: You recently released your single Shallow End; can you tell me about the single?

A: This song I reached out to Glenn from Birds of Tokyo to see if he wanted to do any co-writing or collaboration. I was really lucky that he did, he liked how the song was sounding.

I sent him a few songs, and he decided this was the one he wanted to work on. We went into the studio in Sydney at the start of last year, so it's been a long process but it was a lot of fun. But yeah we went into the studio, Glenn helped with the arrangement, fleshing out the song and adding a bridge.

It was a lot of fun working in the studio; we had a lot of other really great musicians in there helping out with the sessions too.

In the meantime, I had been working on an EP with a Sam Cromack, a producer in Brisbane and he ended up finishing off the production for this song.

C: How's the new EP coming along?

A: The new EP is actually all finished which is exciting.

There are six tracks and its going to be released shortly after this tour. Our last show is on June 30 at The Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane.

I haven't been there since the very first proper tour I put on, so it'll be nice to go back there with more know-how and experience.

C: On July 8, you will perform at the Currie Street Music Crawl, what can we expect from that gig?

A: That gig is part of the Queensland Music Festival, it's going to be a free gig and I think it'll be great for the Sunshine Coast.

There is a great music scene up there.

It kind of sounds like a big sound event with different musicians playing on different stages, and the crowd can just walk around freely.

I'm really keen to see a lot of the artists there like Sahara Beck and Waax to name a couple.

C: Do you have a dream venue to be able to perform at?

A: I used to live in Sydney for a couple of months when I was younger, we live lived right near the Enmore theatre, I have always wanted to play there. Something like Glastonbury would also be amazing.

C: Do you have any influences?

A: I really like singer/ songwriter kind of artists, I really respect John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko and a lot of artists like that.

C: Who are some of your favourite Queensland musicians?

A: I really like Ball Park Music, Cub Sport and The Jungle Giants.

C: What are you looking forward to in the second half of 2017?

A: I'm looking forward to releasing the EP after we get back from the tour, and touring the EP as well. I think the EP tour will be a little bigger than the one we are on at the moment, we are doing more rural shows, and more shows in places we haven't done before so that will be exciting.

C: If you only had three words to describe your music, which three words would you use?

A: This is a really, really hard one, I guess singer songwriter pop is the best I can come up with now.