Temika Maree Gow sent nude photos and sexually explicit videos of a long-time friend to five people over Facebook.
Crime

Mum’s ‘deplorable’ revenge porn attack on friend

by LEA EMERY
7th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
A GOLD Coast mum sent nude photos and sexually explicit videos of her friend of nine years to five people over Facebook.

Temika Maree Gow, 22, claims she did so because her friend had lied to her.

Gow pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning to one count of distributing intimate images.

The charge comes under the state's new revenge porn laws introduced last year.

Temika Maree Gow outside court with lawyer Bettina Webb
It has a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

"There is a number of concerning features, it was deliberate and after you had posted the messages... you demonstrated no remorse but rather jubilation," Magistrate Kerry Magee said.

Magistrate Magee asked Gow how she would feel if the woman had posted intimate photos of her.

"Exactly as she is feeling," Gow replied.

Temika Maree Gow outside court with lawyer Bettina Webb
Prosecutor Caitlyn Usher said Gow downloaded the images the woman had sent her ex-boyfriend when the woman stayed in Gow's Labrador home on September 16 last year.

Gow then sent those images and sexually explicit videos to a Facebook Messenger chat group she entitled "(Name) the big fat swamp a***".

Ms Usher said when the woman asked Gow about the images, Gow taunted her.

The court was told the woman found out when mutual friends alerted her the images had been shared.

She said the offending was "deplorable".

Temika Maree Gow
"This offending is exceptionally serious in nature," Ms Usher said.

"It did cause the victim incredible distress."

Gow admitted, during a recorded phone call with the woman, she had downloaded the images from the woman's Facebook Messenger and forwarded them to friends.

Defence lawyer Bettina Webb, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Gow was a single mum to five kids.

She said Gow was a stay-at-home mum but wanted to study to become a paramedic.

No conviction recorded.

