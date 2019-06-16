Menu
Coast man horrified after disturbing Maccas find

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2019 4:50 PM
A Gold Coast man has been left horrified after his late lunch Maccas burger turned out to be almost completely raw.

The customer detailed the incident in a public Facebook post, complete with photos showing the disgusting find.

Joseph Kim said he asked his daughter to buy a late lunch around 2.30pm yesterday and drop it off at his workplace.

He initially noticed the burger was already pulled apart inside the box, but reassembled it himself.

His daughter ordered four meals from the restaurant. Photo: Facebook
His daughter ordered four meals from the restaurant. Photo: Facebook

 

Kim says all the food was undercooked. Photo: Facebook
Kim says all the food was undercooked. Photo: Facebook

"I started to dive very quickly into the burger because I was very hungry," he wrote.

"I didn't taste anything at first but I felt something soft and tender in my mouth. At about halfway through the burger, I glanced at the inside of the burger and saw chicken patty and became in absolute shock.

"The chicken patty was well and truly undercooked. It looked raw."

Mr Kim went on in his post to say he contacted his daughter to check the other burgers and wrap she had bought for the family.

"Fortunately my wife hadn't had one bite when I already ate almost half," he continued.

"I got so upset because not only I couldn't eat a proper burger and/or wasted money but this could have caused critical condition or at worst, death to my whole family."

According to Mr Kim he then left work and spoke to the restaurant's manager, who then called over the "assistant business manager".

The chicken burger was almost entirely raw. Photo: Facebook
The chicken burger was almost entirely raw. Photo: Facebook

"The lady started to slide the raw, undercooked burger towards her to take it away, to which I told her to stop," he wrote.

"The next response I received was more horrific. I was told I had to wait for her to process this online whilst getting a couple or sorries."

A McDonald's spokeswoman provided a statement saying the company was "disappointed" the incident had occurred.

"We take food safety very seriously and have strict processes and systems in place," it read.

"An investigation is currently underway with the restaurant, and we encourage the customer to contact us to help us to investigate fully."

It's not the first time a Gold Coast McDonald's has come under fire for allegedly serving rotten or undercooked food.

In 2016 a woman at the Ashmore McDonald's grabbed a bacon and egg McMuffin on her way through the drive-through, only to spit it out and discover the bun was covered in mould.

