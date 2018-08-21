Coast man fourth charged over Larissa Beilby death

A COAST man is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby.

The teen was found dead in a barrel in the back of a ute on June 27 at a property in Stapylton.

Yesterday, detectives from the Logan District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged a 32-year-old Mountain Creek man.

He is facing one count each of accessory after the fact to murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of property obtained from supply of dangerous drugs and contravening an order.

He will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 29.

Zlatko Sikorsky under arrest after being taken into custody over the alleged murder of schoolgirl Larissa Beilby. Picture: Glenn Hunt.

A man believed to be romantically linked with Ms Beilby at the time of her death, Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, was charged last month with 18 offences including one count each of murder, misconduct with a corpse and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Joseph Dean Geiger at the scene of the Alexandra Headlands siege. He has since been charged with accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly letting accused murderer Zlatko Sikorsky stay in his unit. Nine News

Joseph Dean Geiger, 38, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact for his alleged role in hiding the Mr Sikorsky in an Alexandra Headland unit.

Palmwoods woman Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, has also been charged with accessory to murder after the fact for her alleged role in bringing Mr Sikorsky to the unit.