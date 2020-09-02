Menu
A man has been arrested by the Nambour Criminal Investigation Branch.
Crime

Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

lucy rutherford
2nd Sep 2020 5:30 PM
A 29-year-old Sunshine Coast man has been arrested for allegedly slashing a man across the neck and choking his partner.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the man was arrested on Tuesday by the Nambour Criminal Investigation Branch.

The man was wanted for allegedly slashing another man across the neck on August 21 near the Beach House Hotel in Nambour.

Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

Sergeant Edwards said it was not related to the alleged murder of Aysha Baty.

The man was also wanted for an alleged domestic violence offence, where he allegedly choked his partner on August 27 at Maroochydore.

When arrested at Hospital Rd, Nambour, the man was allegedly found with a small amount of drugs and a bong.

He was transported to the Maroochydore watch house and was charged with wounding, choking, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and breaching bail.

alleged choking alleged wounding arrest warrants daren edwards sunshine coast crime rate
