Coast lawyer one of the best in country

High profile compensation lawyer Travis Schultz has maintained his position as one of the country's top ranked lawyers in the Doyle's Guide.

The highly respected guide identified the Coast-based lawyer, who also has offices in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Cairns, as a pre-eminent plaintiff compensation lawyer in the country for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual listing of the best lawyers in Australia is based on peer surveys.

Mr Schultz was one of only two lawyers in Queensland to achieve pre-eminent status in plaintiff compensation categories.

And he was the only Queensland-based lawyer to be ranked in the work injury, motor vehicle accident and leading public liability categories.

Mr Schultz said he was humbled by the recognition from his peers.

"Achieving a ranking, or several rankings like these means so much more when it comes from your peers; knowing that they respect our expertise and the personalised approach at Travis Schultz & Partners is flattering," Mr Schultz said.

"We genuinely care about making a positive difference in our clients' lives. So, as well as being results driven, we take the time to understand every individual case, to help our clients get the outcome they deserve."

Mr Schultz has handled more than 5500 cases in his 31 years as a lawyer and held several board roles including councillor of the Queensland Law Society, board member of LifeFlight Foundation, deputy chairman of the Matthew Flinders Board and board member of the Sunshine Coast Turf Club.

He also writes weekly wine columns for the Sunshine Coast Daily.