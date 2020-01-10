Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
The Big Cow is being moved from its Sunshine Coast home. PHOTO: Facebook
Offbeat

"Udder madness": Coast landmark taken to slaughter

Amber Hooker
10th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOPES The Big Cow would be restored to its former glory atop a prominent hinterland hill were taken to slaughter this morning.

The Kulangoor landmark was a well-loved feature on the drive between Nambour and Yandina, but was carved in two and trucked away this morning.

Mystery surrounds the next step for the giant cow, which was sculpted by Hugh Anderson, the man behind Rockhampton's Big Bulls.

The Daily contacted the owners for comment, but they declined to speak today.

Disappointed locals have taken to social media and posted to-be-confirmed reports it is on its way to a museum near Toowoomba.

Lifelong Sunshine Coast resident Rebekah Tratt said she was disappointed to see a Sunshine Coast landmark gone.

"Those things have always been here, it's just all changing, you drive to Yandina and you would say, 'look kids, there's a big cow'," she said.

"There are kids that aren't going to experience that anymore."

Others have shared their memories of The Big Cow, with Marian Haley stating she remembered it being put there in the mid-70s.

"Just drove past last week and showed my five-year-old granddaughter," she wrote.

The property was developed as the Country World tourist attraction - a working farm running Ayrshire cows, where visitors could learn about the dairy industry.

landmark nambour offbeat the big cow
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        premium_icon Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        News Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with the aftermath of fires closer to home.

        Tales from the fireline: Ipswich crews save lives in NSW

        premium_icon Tales from the fireline: Ipswich crews save lives in NSW

        News Ipswich rural firefighters battled blazes up to 25m high as they worked to save...

        Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        premium_icon Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        Council News The candidate has vowed to develop a comprehensive disaster management plan and...

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.