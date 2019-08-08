Menu
Contributed
Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

Sherele Moody
by
8th Aug 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOP Queensland doctor accused of strangling his wife will remain on a strict curfew to curb his drinking.

Dr Piotr Swierkowski asked the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to vary his bail conditions.

The senior Queensland Health medico was charged last year over a number of alleged assaults on the mother of four children.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service stood down the executive director of medical services after Dr Swierkowski was charged with strangulation and suffocation.

The 43-year-old doctor wanted Justice David Boddice to vary a contact provision and curfew conditions of the bail that was imposed nine months ago.

Justice Boddice refused the curfew request, saying he had concerns about Dr Swierkowski's drinking.

"I would be concerned, if your client - with the stresses of life - would move back to using alcohol," Justice Boddice said.

The contact variation was allowed.

Dr Swierkowski sat quietly in the back of the court for Thursday's proceedings. - NewsRegional
 

