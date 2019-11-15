Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Dick was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for possessing ice and marijuana.
Anthony Dick was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for possessing ice and marijuana.
News

Golf buddies introduced businessman to ice, court hears

Danielle Buckley
15th Nov 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast business man only began using ice in his 60s after his golfing friends introduced him to it, a court has heard.

Anthony Brian Dick, 62, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning after pleading guilty to possessing drugs and utensils.

The court heard Dick, who runs a BnB and horse riding business in Mooloolah Valley, had a near-unblemished criminal history when he was caught with 5g of marijuana and 7.5g of methamphetamine in November 2018.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court the licensed electrician often travelled to Vanuatu as a volunteer to teach music.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was "unusual" to see someone start using drugs in their 60s and noted that he was introduced to ice by golfing friends.

He said while he could see Dick was of good character with no history of "real trouble with the law", it was unfortunate that he had used the drug.

"People who use it need other people to sell it and it sustains the business of the drug dealers," Justice Applegarth said.

Dick was sentenced to 18 months' jail, suspended immediately. - NewsRegional

anthony brian dick court drugs editors picks ice methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    The worst baby names of 2019

    The worst baby names of 2019
    • 15th Nov 2019 3:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland reacts to Weis factory closure

        premium_icon Queensland reacts to Weis factory closure

        News Readers have reacted passionately to the loss of production of the iconic homegrown Weis bar to NSW. Many are outraged, others are critical of the Weis family.

        Body and mind for a healthy lifestyle

        premium_icon Body and mind for a healthy lifestyle

        Health An Ipswich health and fitness expert has spoken out exercise’s effects on mental...

        Nation’s best student vet nurse swaps desk job for hospital

        premium_icon Nation’s best student vet nurse swaps desk job for hospital

        Community When the perfect opportunity arises, sometimes you have to take a leap, and that’s...

        Sun sets on Motor Mania but Kerry’s life is just revving up

        premium_icon Sun sets on Motor Mania but Kerry’s life is just revving up

        News When Kerry started out there was nothing but a shed, a slab and a “bloody telephone...