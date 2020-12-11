Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Business

Coast brewery promises ‘good root’ with new beer

Matt Collins
11th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A beer that promises a "good root" will be launched at a Sunshine Coast brewery on Friday.

Good Root Beer is a pale ale made from Australian barley that has Australian Sustainable Produce Certification.

According to Good Root Beer spokeswoman Miriam Nelson, ASP Certified products are tested free of residues, tested Non-GMO, 100 per cent Australian and are found to have vastly lower emissions than conventional farming systems.

Restaurant owners welcome blacklist for no shows

Rice Boi 'the second' set to open after Christmas

"We are keen for Australian consumers to learn more about regenerative farming systems, and how great management - and good roots - can vastly reduce agricultural emissions and start accumulating carbon back into the soil," she said.

Sunshine Coast brewery Terella Brewing will become the first craft brewery in the world to have Good Root Beer on tap from Friday.

"Being able to pull a beer that's literally been grown from the dirt up - good, healthy dirt that made good, healthy roots - is something worth celebrating," co-founder of Terella Brewing Torren Read said.

"Have a Good Root and know you've done the environment a solid and helped support sustainable farming, we'll cheers to that."

More Stories

good root beer noosa breweries sunshine coast breweries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors debate ‘implied’ consent to release expenses

        Premium Content Councillors debate ‘implied’ consent to release expenses

        Council News The issue of ‘implied’ consent when it comes to regularly publishing councillor expenses again came to the fore at the final Ipswich City Council meeting of the year

        Pub owner calls last drinks on old Gatton hotel

        Premium Content Pub owner calls last drinks on old Gatton hotel

        Property A PUBLICAN has decided it’s time to empty the kegs. Find out what the future holds...

        • 11th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
        Axe comes out after victim beeps horn

        Premium Content Axe comes out after victim beeps horn

        News A man has been jailed after a frightening road rage incident in which he threatened...

        DIRT CHEAP: Ipswich land costs less than HomeBuild grant

        Premium Content DIRT CHEAP: Ipswich land costs less than HomeBuild grant

        Property The pint-sized property is a seven-minute drive from the Ipswich CBD