Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the home is abandoned and was occupied by squatters.
Police believe the home is abandoned and was occupied by squatters.
News

Abandoned home ‘extensively damaged’

by Emily Halloran
23rd Sep 2019 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN abandoned home has been left "extensively damaged" after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to Eden Court in Nerang about 1.30am.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were on scene to battle the blaze which had completely engulfed the two-storey house.

It took crews about an hour and a half to have the fire under control, with the flames extinguished shortly after 3am.

The blaze had caused the roof to collapse.

Police understand the home was abandoned and may have been occupied by squatters.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast house fire

Top Stories

    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics PAUL Tully has opened up for the first time about life following his sacking as an Ipswich councillor, as he weighs up a return to local politics.

    EXPLAINED: Lockyer town in top 100 in Australia for rentals

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Lockyer town in top 100 in Australia for rentals

    News The report listed the top 100 rental areas in the country

    Parents push for life-changing allergy treatment

    premium_icon Parents push for life-changing allergy treatment

    Health Little Zalia has shown incredible progress.

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:30 AM