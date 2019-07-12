Coalstars deeds can inspire Knights finals' charge

Ipswich Knights defender Corey Lucas is back to help his team secure a QPL finals spot at a special event this weekend.

FOOTBALL: Having shared in a golden era of Ipswich football, Andy Ogden knows how valuable remembering the past is.

That's why the Knights head coach enjoys the annual Coalstars Day being held on Sunday at the club's Bundamba headquarters.

The Knights players will wear a retro strip reflecting when Coalstars were a dominant footballing force in Queensland.

Midfielder Odgen was part of the Coalstars side in the mid-1980s that won the Ampol Cup and Golden Circle Cup. The senior men's team also finished second in the 1986 premiership with terrific footballers like Mark Brusasco, Alan Mcfarlane and Mark McNaughton and club stalwarts like David O'Leary and Garth Mitchell.

With the Knights in sixth place this season, they can secure a spot in the latest Queensland Premier League finals by beating Wynnum in their latest game at Eric Evans Oval.

"I had some really good times playing for Coalstars,'' Ogden said. "It's always good to get the old stories.

"I was lucky enough to play in some good teams.''

The Ipswich Knights brains trust, including head coach Andy Ogden (second from right). Rob Williams

For the younger players in particular, hearing those achievements can fire up new goals at the Knights, the Ipswich club formed from the merger of Coalstars and St Helens/Ipswich United.

"When you look back, we definitely had some very good teams because Ipswich United probably dominated the really early 1980s then Coalstars took over the mantle and dominated the mid 80s,'' Ogden said.

"So it was a really strong period where Ipswich was definitely the best footballing area in Queensland.''

Ogden hopes some inspired stories from the past help his team continue their path to the playoffs, with only three matches left.

"The scenario from my perspective is if we get a point off Wynnum on the weekend, we can't be knocked out of the finals,'' the head coach said.

With a top six finals' format in this year's shortened QPL competition, the Knights can finish as high as fourth if results go their way.

The Knights' hopes of beating Wynnum have been boosted with the return of gritty defender Corey Lucas and skilful midfielder Nahom Waldo.

After a pool session and work with a sports psychologist this week, Ogden is confident his team will be focused on beating the team below them on the QPL ladder.

Sunday's Coalstars Day starts at noon.

Meanwhile, Western Pride head to the Peninsula on Saturday for their National Premier Leagues clash with competition leaders Power.

In Capital League 1 matches, Western Spirit are looking to build on their 1-0 local derby win over the Ipswich City Bulls when they host St George on Saturday night.

The Bulls are playing Samford at the same time in their latest away game.

Game day

NPL: Saturday (5pm) - Western Pride v Peninsula Power at A J Kelly Park.

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Wynnum at Eric Evans Oval. U18s play at 11am with the U20 match at 1pm.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Western Spirit v St George at Kippen Park; Ipswich City v Samford at Harold Brown Park.