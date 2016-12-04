Coalminers memorial to draw thousands today

BIG DAY FOR BERES: Ipswich/ Rosewood Coal Miners Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans inspects the prototype columns for the memorial.

THE coalminers memorial at Limestone Park will be officially opened this afternoon with a large crowd expected to be on hand.

It is fitting the Ipswich Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust's project will be unveiled today - Sunday, December 4.

December 4 is also Saint Barbara's Feast Day. St Barbara is the patron saint of miners.

The Ipswich and Rosewood stratigraphic columns will be illuminated for the first time this evening.

The columns will complement the already constructed memorial wall which contains the names of 186 people who tragically lost their lives in local mines, the first being a Welshman, John Jones, who was killed by an explosive blast at Moggill Mine in 1858, to the last, Trevor Dromrow, who died at New Hill Mine in 1997.

A Reflection Space will also be opened at the memorial site by Ipswich City Rotary Club.

A free barbecue will be provided from 5pm with the official opening ceremony at 6.15pm.

The families of those commemorated are also welcome to present a floral tribute on the memorial wall.