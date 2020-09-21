Coalition takes lead as Labor falls behind

Scott Morrison's government has recovered from the drop in support incurred by last month's border wars with Labor state premiers.

An exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian shows a two-point rise in the Coalition's primary vote to 43 per cent and a drop for Labor, which has returned to historical lows of 34 per cent.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese's approval ratings are now negative territory for the first time.

The rebound for the government has put it ahead of Labor (51 to 49), after being neck to neck in the poll of three weeks ago.

The two-party-preferred vote of 51-49 reflects the position the government was in during June and Victoria's ­second wave COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a walk through at BlueScope Steel in Port Kembla. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

The swing in favour of the government comes as Mr Morrison released his government's energy policy which outlined a gas-led economic recovery and an agreement by the states to lift the cap on returning up to 24,000 Australians by the end of the year who are stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister had taken a hit in approval over his handling of border closures and social lockdowns.

Satisfaction with Mr Morrison's performance has risen one point to 65 per cent, maintaining his overall popularity as a leader during the pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese’s approval rating has declined, according to the latest Newspoll. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

On the other hand, Labor leader Anthony Albanese's approval ratings have fallen into negative territory for the first time with satisfaction with the Opposition Leader dropping four points to 39 per cent.

People preferring Mr Morrison as the better PM rose a point to 59 per cent while those supporting Mr Albanese fell two points to 27 per cent.

The poll shows Labor ­losing votes to the Coalition and the Greens, which has risen one point to 12 per cent in support, which is above its election result.

There was a 1 per cent drop in voter support for other minor parties and independents.

Originally published as Coalition takes lead as Labor falls behind