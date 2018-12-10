Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
News

Coalition still trails, Shorten closes gap

by Dominica Sanda
10th Dec 2018 5:06 AM

The Coalition continues to trail Labor on a two-party preferred basis, while Labor leader Bill Shorten has narrowed the gap as preferred leader in the latest Newspoll.

Mr Shorten has gained two points to 36 per cent as preferred prime minister while Liberal leader Scott Morrison dropped two points to 44 per cent, according to the Newspoll published in The Australian on Sunday night.

 

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

 

For the third consecutive poll and the last for 2018 Labor leads the Liberal-National coalition 55 to 45 on a two-party preferred basis.

The Coalition's primary vote is up one to 35 per cent with Labor's primary also rising a point to 41 per cent.

It follows a chaotic final week of parliament after time ran out to pass a refugee bill which saved Mr Morrison from a humiliating defeat.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Butterfly Foundation in Sydney. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Butterfly Foundation in Sydney. Picture: Jeremy Piper

 

One Nation ended the year with a primary vote of seven per cent - one point down on the last Newspoll.

The Greens remained unchanged on nine per cent.

The national poll of 1731 voters was conducted between December 6-9.

More Stories

Show More
bill shorten general-seniors-news newspoll politics polls scott morrison

Top Stories

    Cyclone could bring rain to southeast

    Cyclone could bring rain to southeast

    News AN ex-cyclone that has dumped 300mm in parts of north Queensland could bring wet weather to the state’s southeast.

    • 10th Dec 2018 8:24 AM
    Man shot in leg during Ipswich row

    Man shot in leg during Ipswich row

    News 31-year-old faces a string of charges in court on Monday

    Driver killed in Bundamba crash

    premium_icon Driver killed in Bundamba crash

    News Police say 'fatal five' factors contributed to the young man's death

    • 10th Dec 2018 7:15 AM

    Local Partners