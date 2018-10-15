Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Politics

Coalition claws back support: Newspoll

by Perry Duffin
15th Oct 2018 5:12 AM

THE Coalition has clawed back ground on Labor, but still trail their political rivals, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll, published in The Australian on Sunday night, shows Labor leads the Coalition 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis - up from the Government's low of 44 per cent following August's leadership spill.

Scott Morrison is the preferred prime minister over Labor's Bill Shorten, 45 per cent to 35 per cent, but Mr Shorten's result is an increase of two per cent.

The poll closely aligns to another Sunday survey by Fairfax-Ipsos, which put the Coalition on 45 per cent and Labor on 55 per cent in the two-party stakes.

Related Items

coalition editors picks pm politics prime minister scott morrison support

Top Stories

    Neighbour's 'appalling' threats to young family

    premium_icon Neighbour's 'appalling' threats to young family

    Crime A horror neighbour made a family fearful with abusive rants, threatening they would watch their toddler die, and that he’d make their lives a living hell.

    Dam water releases start, another 56mm of rain on the way

    Dam water releases start, another 56mm of rain on the way

    Weather Showers until at least the weekend, falls up to 56mm over five days

    Extreme athlete has the world's harshest deserts in sight

    premium_icon Extreme athlete has the world's harshest deserts in sight

    Community Ultra marathon runner Jacqui Bell tames world's toughest terrain

    Police catch man drink driving on way home from buck's party

    premium_icon Police catch man drink driving on way home from buck's party

    Crime Police put a dampener on this speeding driver's party mood.

    Local Partners