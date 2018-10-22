Coal pioneering history lives forever with special donation

LIBRARY: Lyn and John Walker present The Walkers of Aberdare: An Ipswich Mining Family to Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.

LIBRARY: Lyn and John Walker present The Walkers of Aberdare: An Ipswich Mining Family to Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. Contributed

THE story of Ipswich's rich coal history will be forever protected, with a book added to the Queensland Parliamentary Library.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard presented The Walkers of Aberdare: An Ipswich Mining Family to the library last week.

It was written by John Walker, a long-time member of the Ipswich community and part of the Walker family of coal mining pioneers in the West Moreton region.

In August 2017, Mr Walker finished and published his book that captures the many unique aspects of Ipswich's history.

"It's important we capture and share the stories that shape our communities so that future generations can appreciate the contributions of their forebears," he said.

The Parliamentary Library accepts a variety of publications that have been published in Queensland to ensure the state's cultural heritage is preserved for future generations.

"John explained that he has been associated with his family company for many years and he knew time was running out to document this significant part of our early coal mining history," Ms Howard said.

"It was a real pleasure to meet John."