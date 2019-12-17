Menu
Coal mine back operating three weeks after death

Domanii Cameron
17th Dec 2019 7:50 AM
WORK has resumed at a coal mine where a man was killed last month.

Ipswich man Brad Duxbury was working underground at the Carborough Downs mine site when he was fatally injured on November 25.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25.
No details around Mr Duxbury's death have been released.

In a statement released by mine owner Fitzroy Australia Resources today, CEO Grant Polwarth said the workforce, including contractors, were paid as normal while operations were suspended.

"The company's own internal processes, including a range of risk assessments, have been followed to allow operations to safely resume," he said.

"Fitzroy continues to offer support to the family of Brad Duxbury and all members of the Carborough Downs team who have been affected by this tragedy.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate's investigation is ongoing and we continue to co-operate fully with this process.

"As such, Fitzroy is unable to provide any further comment in relation to the incident."

Mr Duxbury was the seventh person to do die at a Queensland mine or quarry in 18 months.

