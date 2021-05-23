Coach’s huge admission after shock loss

The record 13-0 start of the mighty 1956 Demons is safe for another year after Melbourne’s stirring unbeaten run ended with a dramatic one-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

A 10-0 start was there for the taking against Adelaide, who limped into Saturday’s clash on a five-game losing streak.

The Crows played out of their skins, but looked headed for another honourable loss 16 points down in the final term, with Clayton Oliver putting on a midfield masterclass.

But a goal to Darcy Fogarty and the stunning winner with 43 seconds left from Taylor Walker sealed a famous victory.

Simon Goodwin was asked if the end of the hype around his team’s winning streak could end up being a positive, leaving his players to focus on premiership success this season.

“We hate losing as a footy club,” he replied.

“Every time we take the field, we take the field to win … there’s no such thing as a good loss.

“When we lose we want to make sure that we learn from it and there’s so much to learn.

“I know our supporters would be really disappointed with losing because they’ve got that winning feeling, as we have.

“So we’ve got to lick our wounds.

“How we handle this defeat as a club … what we learn from it and how we come out next week will be really important.”

The Western Bulldogs took over top spot on the ladder, knocking the Demons into second, with their big win over St Kilda.

The sides will clash in a mouth-watering marquee match-up at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Goodwin denied his players had gone into Saturday’s match against the under-performing Crows with one eye on the top-of-the-table clash.

“The group has been brilliant at its ability to reset and focus on what’s in front of them,” he said.

“They came here ready to play a really good game of footy.

“We got beaten by a better team … that’s AFL footy, that’s how hard the competition is.

“You’ve got to be at your best every time you take the field and for nine weeks we’ve been able to be really consistent with that but tonight we weren’t able to execute critical things in our game to get the victory.”

Deliberate drama

Did Adelaide get away with a critical deliberate out-of-bounds non-call in the dying seconds of their thrilling one-point win over Melbourne?

As Nick Murray’s handball bobbled towards the boundary line, Matthew Nicks had his heart in his mouth just like every other fan.

With Tom Doedee giving chase, the ball crossed the line close to the Demons’ point post with 27 seconds left on the clock, the desperate pleas of nearby Melbourne players for a free kick falling on deaf ears.

“My thought was that I hope that his teammate was close enough,” Nicks said.

“I believe there was someone nearby.

“Was he aiming for the points? I haven’t sat down with him yet.

“It’s one of those hard ones, isn’t it, to make a call on.

“I don’t know what he was doing at that point in time … whether he was trying to knock it through for a point or not or just put it to grass for a teammate to run onto.

“I’d say it was the latter.”

The Demons’ unbeaten start to the season ended when the final siren sounded with the ball still deep in their attacking 50.

Simon Goodwin gave credit to Adelaide for a high level of play in the entertaining contest that ended his side’s winning run at nine victories.

He was diplomatic on the contentious non-call following the 15.6 (96) to 14.11 (95) defeat.

“I think it’s still one of those areas where we’re still finding our way as a game,” he said.

The stunning, against-all-odds victory snapped a run of five losses for Nicks’ men.

Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Paul Seedsman were all outstanding, with last-minute hero Walker finishing with three goals.

“To be honest we’d actually begun planning how we’d structure up next,” Nicks replied when asked his reaction when Walker marked in front of Steven May.

“We backed him in to kick that goal so the planning is already in for what happens at the next centre bounce.

“If you’re going to have a player from your team 40m dead in front he’s the guy to have with the ball because he’s done it so many times.

“He’s experienced and he’s able to calm himself in that moment.”

Originally published as Coach’s huge admission after shock loss