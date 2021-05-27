Western Sydney coach Carl Robinson concedes it is fair to label his team’s season a “failure” after Wednesday night’s defeat to Wellington all but confirmed they will miss out on the finals for a fourth straight season.

The Wanderers aggressively pursued and then poached Robinson from Newcastle to take the reins at Western Sydney in the off season, and then matched that with a string of high-profile player recruits to build a squad that many an A-League team would have envied.

Finals were a bare minimum requirement but after the 2-1 loss to the Phoenix, Western Sydney now sits in ninth place and with a nigh on impossible task of qualifying for the top six.

“If I’m sitting here saying the group and me haven’t failed, then I’m telling you a lie because our expectations were to get in the finals. We thought it was a great chance for us. We’re not consistent enough and that’s something I’ve got to correct,” Robinson said.

With only two games left to play, the Welshman admits he’s already trying to plan for next season.

“I’ve been thinking about that for a while. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We’ve got to be a club that wins and we’ve not won. We’ll have to accept where we’ve failed and make decisions and move on,” he said.

Western Sydney’s weakness all season has been the constant conceding of goals from set pieces. With both strikes from the Phoenix given away in that manner, in such a critical game in their finals quest, Robinson’s patience gave way.

“I can’t head it for them. I wish I could organise for them, I wish I could put players in position, tell players to mark men but I can’t,” he said.

“At halftime I said to them, ‘That’s amateur stuff’. It’s got to hurt if your man scores from a corner and I don’t think we’ve got that.”

Western Sydney’s final two games of the season will be against Brisbane at home and then Adelaide United away.

Originally published as Coach’s brutal assessment of A-League season