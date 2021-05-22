Coach’s blunt reminder for troubled Tigers

Richmond senior coach Damien Hardwick has put the Tigers on notice saying they cannot expect the flag-winning magic to automatically kick-in in the back half of 2021.

But the cavalry is coming for the premiers.

The depleted Tigers fell to a 5-5 record after suffering a 28-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba on Friday night to leave themselves on the cusp of dropping out of the top eight while the Lions roared to their sixth-straight win.

The reigning premiers have made a habit of building irresistible momentum at the business end of seasons during this golden era, but Hardwick said history counts for nothing now.

“We spoke to the group about it then. We can’t just rely on it to happen,’’ Hardwick said.

“It’s happened a couple of times before, but the fact of the matter is each year is different.

“We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to get our troops back on the park and we’ve got to start a run and that run hopefully starts next week. That’s what we’re building for.

“We’ve got to start playing a better brand of footy, we have to get our guys to connect because players have been in and out consistently throughout the year.

“It’s going to take some time for us to be playing our best footy, so we’ve got to get started, absolutely.’’

The Tigers will host Adelaide at the MCG next Sunday and Hardwick said first-choice midfielders Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Dion Prestia (calf), Shai Bolton (wrist) and Shane Edwards (ankle) are in the frame to make welcome returns.

“I think the vast majority of those guys will play which will be nice. They train tomorrow (Saturday) so we’ll get a better idea from that,’’ he said.

“Would probably expect a minimum of two and hopefully a maximum of four of those guys back.

“Cotchin and Prestia will be the guys that are definites at this stage but they’ve got to get through training. Bolton I think will be highly probable as well and Shane will be wait and see after tomorrow.’’

He said his midfield stars were sorely missed against the Lions who kicked away from the visitors with the last four goals of the third quarter and iced the match with four more majors in the last term in front of a sellout crowd.

“You go down by close to 30 in clearance, you are always going to be on the back foot, so I thought we absorbed some punches at various stages,’’ Hardwick said.

“We hung tough there’s no doubt. We expect to play better though. There were some players and some system that we would like to get better in that situation, so we were disappointed.

“In fairness, we were playing a pretty good side tonight that are probably the form side of the competition. They play a really good attacking brand of footy, and we just couldn’t curtail it.”

Hardwick was diplomatic about the 20-6 free kick count in favour of Brisbane at halftime.

“I loved it … It was challenging. The game’s very hard to umpire. It’s tough. I’m not going to lie,’’ he said.

With eight of their last 12 games being played at the MCG and their midfield stars returning, Hardwick said he was only looking to the clash with the Crows to get Richmond’s season on track.

“I don’t look too far ahead. I just look at what we’ve got to do to get back on the park next week and get a win against Adelaide,’’ he said.

“It’d be good to have some quality leaders back that can help us on-field, but some of those guys that will go out of the side have held up the fort pretty well in trying circumstances.”

Originally published as Coach’s blunt reminder for troubled Tigers