BMX riders could soon have opportunities to enjoy the Willey Park track. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Coaching to help BMX racing return in city

David Lems
1st Jun 2020 4:00 PM
A RETURN to small group coaching is one way Ipswich BMX officials are plotting their return to the track.

With Ipswich’s excellent Willey Park complex closed since March, members have been unable to enjoy their regular club meetings.

However, club president Justin Radloff was encouraged about the most recent developments.

“We’re looking at going into coaching when we get numbers,’’ Radloff said.

He said Monday and Saturday morning sessions could be held as stage two of Queensland restrictions are eased this month.

Club treasurer and coaching co-ordinator Karley Bryce is working on the coaching project for licensed club riders.

Radloff said the club had 328 members last year, continuing a steady growth.

This year, 272 have signed up with more than 140 still to fulfil their payment requirements.

However, given the current coronavirus environment, Radloff understands why some people are holding off.

He is confident the club will continue growing once racing returns.

That will be boosted if a sanctioned open day is allowed to continue in September.

Ipswich is also scheduled to host the massive BMX Queensland state championships from September 21-27.

All that depends on future COVID-19 developments.

