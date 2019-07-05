Coaching mentor excited about Ipswich talent

HIGHER GOALS: Easts and Ipswich under-13 hockey players Harrison Memory, Sam Savage, Lachlan Savage, Lachlan Gough, Reece Tange and Aidan Hansen join coach Paul Malcolm in the senior R2 competition.

HIGHER GOALS: Easts and Ipswich under-13 hockey players Harrison Memory, Sam Savage, Lachlan Savage, Lachlan Gough, Reece Tange and Aidan Hansen join coach Paul Malcolm in the senior R2 competition.

HOCKEY: Having spent a considerable amount of time encouraging Ipswich juniors in recent years, Paul Malcolm was happy to expand his representative role this season.

As well as coaching Ipswich's number two under-13 boys side at the state titles, Malcolm is going to mentor another promising coach Blake Douglas.

Malcolm will be assistant to Douglas guiding Ipswich's number one under-13 boys' combination while overseeing the number two side.

Both young teams are heading to Toowoomba on Saturday to start their latest Queensland championship campaigns on Sunday morning.

Loyal Easts player, coach and club president Malcolm is keen to help the next generation of coaches like Douglas.

Malcolm is delighted with the talent across both teams.

"I hope we're at least a top four finish,'' Malcolm said, having watched last year's number one side finish seventh.

The teams include a wealth of developing and skilful youngsters, aged from 10 to 13.

"We've had a really good preparation this year for both sides, not like last year where we only got the teams together fairly late,'' he said.

Malcolm and Blake have overseen a number of trial games prior to the state tournament.

Ipswich junior coach Paul Malcolm. Rob Williams

Ipswich detective Malcolm was thrilled how some of this weekend's under-13 players joined him in Easts' R2 (senior) competition match recently.

They were Harrison Memory, Sam Savage, Lachlan Savage, Lachlan Gough, Reece Tange and Aidan Hansen.

Malcolm was also pleased to see some team-minded players among the Ipswich contingent.

Last year's Ipswich number one player Andrew Batten offered to help this year's number two side.

"He stuck his hand up to take on a leadership role as the captain to bring the young fellas through. That's very impressive,'' Malcolm said.

Sam Savage will lead Ipswich's number one team.

Team managers Leanne Savage and Kristel Mcpherson will assist Malcolm and Douglas at the state titles.

While the boys test their skills against players from other centres in Toowoomba, Ipswich will also have two under- 13 girls' teams in Cairns.

Ipswich's number one under-13 side is being coached by the experienced Danielle Emblem with Dynelle Rogers as manager.

Shannon Ashton is guiding Ipswich's number two girls' team, asssisted by manager Anna Payne.

Both under-13 Queensland championships are from Sunday to Wednesday.