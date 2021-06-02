Coach and volunteer facing 10 child sex abuse charges

A Gold Coast children’s sports coach who police say also volunteered with a number of organisations is facing 10 child sex charges.

The 21-year-old Coomera man, who coaches a local children's sporting team and works with children as a volunteer for a number of organisations, has been charged by Argos investigators after they seized electronic devices during a search of his home following a tip off from America.

The investigation began on Monday, and allegedly resulted in police finding several hundred Gigabytes of child exploitation material, allegedly owned by the man.

Police allege he had been involved in a range of online secure messaging platforms where he is accused of sharing images.

The man will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 30 on five counts of possessing child exploitation material, three counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material and two counts of using a carriage service to make available child abuse material.

He is on strict bail conditions until his court appearance.

The organisations with whom the man worked have been contacted and the extent of his involvement with children is being assessed.

"At this time there is no evidence that the man has offended against any child, but investigations remain ongoing," a Queensland Police statement said.

Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson of the Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group's unit Argos said it was important for parents and caregivers to take active and ongoing measures around the safety of their children.

"Supervision and communication are key to prevention. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about what to do if they feel uncomfortable about any behaviour and how they can report that behaviour," Detective Inspector Donaldson said.

"Children must know that nothing is so serious or embarrassing that they can't approach a trusted adult for support and to report behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable."

Originally published as Coach, volunteer facing 10 child sex charges