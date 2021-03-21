Coach ponders future as Hornets reputation rises

Ipswich Hornets coach Aaron Moore is taking some time to consider his cricket future. Picture: Sarah Marshall

AFTER a week to reflect on the latest Queensland Premier Grade season, Aaron Moore is uncertain about his cricket future.

The Ipswich Hornets head coach will enjoy some family time with his supportive wife Anita and two teenage boys before deciding his next move.

Although disappointed the Hornets lost last weekend’s semi-final to Norths, Moore knows the Ipswich-based club is gaining more respect.

“In reflection, we’ve had another really good season,’’ Moore said.

“They are never done. They only just keeping coming these (Hornets) guys.

“We were just patient and we never rolled over.

“Every session, even opposition coaches were just commenting to me saying ‘you guys just don’t go away’.

“Hopefully our standing in the competition is moving up.’’

That was highlighted by the Hornets having to uncover new ways of getting rivals out after losing spearhead Sam Doggett and having top-notch all-rounder Harry Wood unable to bowl this season.

“We had to find different ways to win this year and the boys did that,’’ Moore said.



Hornets opener Adam Smith and Lutter brothers Sean and Rowan stepped up, along with exceptional spinning talent Jack Wood.

Wood’s efforts securing a Queensland Bulls contract and role as a Brisbane Heat replacement player were among the major Hornets achievements for the season.

Ipswich Hornets brothers Jack (left) and Harry Wood were standout performers this season. Picture: David Lems



The Hornets were hoping to make back-to-back first division grand finals after displaying their tenacity to qualify for the semi-finals.

“We had to go at about four or five an over, which is harder in two-day cricket,’’ Moore said.

“I thought we had a good chance.’’

However, after being well in the hunt dismissing second-placed Norths for 266, the third-placed Hornets could only make 247 at Ian Healy Oval.

The dismissal of in-form batsman Harry Wood for 93 was a turning point.

Wood was again one of the team’s most reliable batsmen, scoring some matchwinning centuries.

Moore praised his “fantastic’’ bowling unit and leadership of players like Wilson brothers Anthony and Dan for guiding the Hornets to within 20 runs of reaching the grand final.

“I’m probably even more proud of this season,’’ he said, having been named Bulls Masters Coach of the Year the previous season.

“I know we made the grand final last year but just the way the boys evolved and stuck together . . . and the fight they showed this year.’’

But after three seasons as head coach following a stint as Geoff Paulsen’s assistant, Moore is reviewing his future role.

“I’ve got a few decisions to make,’’ the Eastern Heights resident said. “I’m not too sure yet.’’



He’s looking forward to time with Anita and watching footy with his sons Julian, 14, and Sheldon, 16, who are keen school and club basketballers.

Julian and Sheldon are continuing strong family traditions at Ipswich Grammar School following in the footsteps of Aaron and their uncle Brendon.

Aaron and Brendon attended IGS in the 1990s.

Aaron said he couldn’t pursue his passion for cricket without the valuable support of Anita.

Meanwhile, Cricket Ipswich is planning an awards night at the Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre on April 10.

For the first time, the combined successes of cricketers playing for the Hornets and in community competitions will be celebrated.