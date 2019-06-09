Coach coup: What's Joe doing back at Knights?

FOOTBALL: Joe's back and aren't the Ipswich Knights officials pleased.

Years after coaching the Knights in the former Premier League competition, the well-travelled Joe Fenech has returned as technical director for Ipswich's Queensland Premier League (QPL) club.

Knights vice-president Danny Wilson said Fenech will continue to build on the community focus of previous technical directors Jason Buchanan and Andrew Catton.

"This is a pretty good pick-up for us,'' Wilson said, having welcomed his former coach back last week.

"We're happy with how it's all worked out and Joe's started working closely with our QPL and community coaches to be able to really build on the program which we've got in place.''

Fenech has served a number of Queensland clubs in various planning roles since leaving the Knights in 2006. That includes 15 years employed full time in Football Queensland positions.

"My passion for football coaching has developed from years of playing and coaching the sport,'' Fenech said.

"Which has brought me a wealth of experience and skills that can be used with all different ages from young children to young adults.

"I have coached players from beginner to professional standard and am always seeking out new ways of improving the players around me.

"I believe in being a mentor as well as a coach and growing confidence and competitiveness in all the players I coach.''

Fenech's previous roles include being head coach of the FNQ Heat in the National Premier Leagues competition, head coach and technical director of the Cougars (Rockhampton) in the Queensland State League, and technical director of NPL club CQ Energy in Rockhampton and technical director of the CQ Mariners in Gladstone before being sent to oversee the SWQ Thunder NPL club in Toowoomba.

He's also worked with Brisbane NPL club Olympic, QPL organisation Holland Park Hawks and Brisbane Premier League franchise Taringa.

Wilson said the Knights were keen to tap into Fenech's knowledge, especially with the Bundamba-based club progressing so well in the QPL senior and junior competitions.

"He holds his A-Licence and is obviously a fantastic coup for us,'' Wilson said.

"He's an established program director, development coach, so we're certainly very, very happy that we have got him on board looking after our program.

"Joe is actually living locally as well, which is another pick-up. I'm certain that he's going to be spending a lot of time with all our club members. It's only going to be good for the Ipswich community I believe.''

That includes more junior education and ongoing program development.

"We're fairly well established in the season now . . . and with the five-year licence, it's just another milestone that we're looking to be able to put in place,'' the club vice-president said.

"A lot of work off the field is happening to be able to set the club up for success and Joe's a very, very important part of that.''

Wilson said former technical director Buchanan decided to pursue other options after eight months at the Knights.

"There's no animosity or anything like that,'' Wilson said. "He's based on the Gold Coast . . . and he's concentrating on other work interests.''