Coach backs Pride's exciting girls football program

STICKING TOGETHER: Western Pride juniors have keen coaches like Russell Yarrow eager to help them develop. Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Western Pride junior coach Russell Yarrow was as upbeat as ever despite watching two of his club's promising young teams bow out of the state league finals.

The Pride under-13 girls team Yarrow coaches lost 4-2 on penalties to Logan in Saturday's National Premier Leagues nailbiter at John Fredericks sports fields.

With the sides still deadlocked after 70 minutes of regular play and 10 minutes each way extra-time, the tough shootout was needed to separate the teams.

Later that day, Pride's under-15 girls side were beaten 2-1 by Moreton Bay United at the same venue.

Although disappointed his gallant young side went down under such circumstances, Yarrow was full of praise for their fourth place finish.

"We had a great year,'' he said, having guided his under-13 team to a 3-2 grand final victory over Easts last season.

"We didn't have the same quality of players we had last year but they just gelled really well as a team and we worked hard.

"They followed the program that I put in place beautifully. We tied for third on goal difference.''

So impressed with Pride's developing talent, Yarrow wants to guide the Ipswich club's under-15 girls next season.

"We'll be super strong in the 13s and 15s again next year,'' he said. "It's all very exciting.

"What I want to do is work with these guys for maybe another year or two and then we'll push them into 18s and opens.

"We see probably six or seven of these girls, who have come through the Western Pride SAP program and the junior NPL, to go into our top team in two or three years time.''

Western Pride's under-15 boys progressed to the semi-finals after beating Brisbane City 3-1 in Saturday's elimination final at the Croatian Sports Centre.

In Capital League 1, Western Spirit's strong finish to the season came to an end when they lost 1-0 to AC Carina in Friday night's semi-final in Brisbane.

Carina scored in injury time to deny Spirit a chance to progress in the playoff series.

Second placed Ripley Valley FC gets another shot at making the grand final despite losing 3-0 to Logan Metro on Saturday. Ripley Valley will contest this weekend's preliminary final.

State of play

NPL U15 boys elimination final: Western Pride def Brisbane City 3-1.

NPL U15 girls elimination final: Moreton Bay 2 def Western Pride 1 (Tia Appoo).

NPL U13 girls elimination final: Logan def 4-2 on penalties after scores deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Capital League 1 semi-final: AC Carina def Western Spirit 1-0.

Capital League 3 qualifying final: Logan Metro def Ripley Valley 3-0.

City League 7 Silver grand final: Western Spirit def Souths United 1-0.