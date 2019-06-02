Coach accepts mistakes made in 'emotional rollercoaster'

AUSSIE RULES: Ipswich Eagles head coach Kym Mansell conceded he learnt some valuable lessons in what he described as an "emotional rollercoaster'' finish.

Ipswich lost its second match of the QFA Division 3 season, going down 92-87 to home side Kedron on Saturday.

But after the Eagles led with two minutes left before the nail-biting finish, Mansell said his team should have won.

"I made some errors myself in the first half with some of combinations in the middle,'' Mansell said.

Like all honest sporting coaches, Mansell accepted learning was ongoing for mentors as much as the players.

Ipswich led 24-21 at the first change before Kedron built a four-point advantage at halftime. Kedron only led by six points heading into the final quarter.

Eagles had a chance to win late.

"I've never felt that emotional rollercoaster in the last quarter before,'' he said.

Despite the narrow loss, Mansell said his team deserved praise for fixing some mistakes.

"That second half of yesterday's game was the best footy we'd played all year,'' he said.

With eight regulars out, Mansell said Trent Mccrossen, Keith Brick, Jordan Godfrey, Josh Barkman and Zac Lawrence were outstanding.

"We played good tough, hard footy,'' he said. "Under the pressure we were under, all our goals were from constructive play.''

Ipswich remained in fourth on 24 points behind Wynnum, Moreton Bay and Kedron, all on 28.

Mansell said it was tight matches like Saturday's encounter that his team wanted to play. Ipswich's challenge continues against second placed Moreton Bay at Limestone Park on Saturday.

QFA Division 3: Kedron 13.14-92 def Ipswich Eagles 13.9-87.

Reserves: Kedron 19.9-123 def Ipswich Eagles 0.4-4.