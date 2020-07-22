Co-captain’s extra motivation to make Ipswich school proud

A WEEK out from the long-awaited return of Langer Cup competition, Lachlan Williamson is calm and respectful.

The Ipswich State High School co-captain is eager to play after recent COVID restrictions, aware his rugby league side has the talent to be a major force in this year’s elite schoolboy series.

“Knowing that it’s all on and it’s going ahead now, I’m pretty excited for it,’’ Williamson said.

“Especially for some of the younger ones that are in the second year and they did well (won the competition) last year.’’

The accomplished halfback also wants to be part of an Ipswich side that rewards the school that has supported them through an outstanding rugby league program.

“I’ve been here since grade eight and haven’t looked back,’’ he said.

“Just the work the coaches who work with us do . . . and you don’t realise until you get to this age and stuff, or you’re near the end, and you go ‘these coaches actually do a lot for us’.

“All the behind the scenes they do, the video sessions, the early mornings, the late nights they do.

“It’s crazy what they do.’’

Ipswich State High opens this year’s Langer Cup competition in an away game against Palm Beach Currumbin next Wednesday afternoon.

Ipswich State High School rugby league co-captain Lachlan Williamson at this morning’s training session. Picture: David Lems

Preparing for his team’s latest training session this morning, Williamson was eager to take advantage of the opportunity to work on some individual skills.

“At the moment, I’m focusing on my kicking,’’ he said.

“Watching the NRL and stuff lately, the kicking has been not that great and especially with the Broncos, you can see that – and the results don’t come to them.’’

As a vital on-field communicator and director of play, Williamson likes what Ipswich State High School head coach Josh Bretherton gives the players. That is one session a week at a slower pace to devote to improving special areas of concern.

“I’ve been working a lot with MyEdge (app), with our live shots and working on different plays and new things,’’ the halfback said.

“We’re trying to switch it up this year and play a little bit different.

“These ones (more relaxed sessions) are the ones we enjoy because you can work on the things we need to do.

“As a player, you don’t get many times like this. You get to work on whatever you want.’’

Ipswich State High School co-captain Lachlan Williamson relaxes before his latest training session to work on individual skills. Picture: David Lems

This year’s Langer Cup games will be livestreamed on this Queensland Times website again this year.

Williamson is nicknamed Speedbump or Rabbit, being a fan of NRL team South Sydney.

He appreciates retaining the co-captaincy with utility Deijion Leugaimafa after the pair guided Ipswich State High to their most successful season last year.

Williamson played in all Ipswich State High’s Langer Cup 2019 matches.

He said New Zealand-born Leugaimafa, nicknamed DJ, was the team organiser.

“Deijion is more of the social media one so he lets everyone know what’s on and where we are and stuff like that,’’ Williamson said.

“I’m more of the vocal one and we do all the face-to-face and talking.’’

Williamson said this year’s Langer Cup preparation had been restricted due to coronavirus limits.

“It’s been a short run for it,’’ he said. “Contact for maybe two weeks because of the virus and stuff and not being able to do much,’’ he said.

“And now we’re really starting to take it off and go back into our touch games and stuff just before we go out to play.’’

As for his footy goals, Williamson said: “I’m just hoping to make something out of this.

“And not even just make it for myself. Make it somewhere for the school and get them up so people know.’’

Such is the loyalty promising footballers like Williamson have to Ipswich State High.